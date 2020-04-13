Prodisee Pantry to host press conference, offer update on food distribution

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry will host a press conference this morning at 10 a.m. to share changes about its mass emergency food distribution. The food bank will change its operations as a result of the construction along Highway 31.

The construction project has reached the roadway in front of the food pantry. Prodisee Pantry is working with Baldwin County Public Schools and local law enforcement to protect staff as they continue operations.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida