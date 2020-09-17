Prodisee Pantry to hold mass emergency food distribution Saturday in response to Hurricane Sally

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry will hold a mass food distribution on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 am to noon at Spanish Fort High School, 1 Plaza De Toros Dr, Spanish Fort, AL 36527.
Families seeking food must provide a photo ID and proof they live in Baldwin County. Please be patient with the distribution process. Empty your car trunks so that volunteers can safely provide food as we are still following COVID-19 protocols. A gentle reminder that Prodisee Pantry’s Mass Emergency Food Distributions are for Baldwin County residents only.
