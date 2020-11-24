Pro Tem Marsh to step down as senate president once legislative session begins in February

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh has informed members of the Senate that he intends to step down from his position once the legislative session begins in February.

State Senator Rodger Smitherman confirmed to CBS 42 that Marsh will continue to be a senator, but is stepping down from the leadership role.

Last month, Marsh already announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2022.

Sen. Smitherman also confirmed that State Senator Greg Reed of Jasper will take over as pro tem when the session begins. Marsh had served the position since 2010.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS