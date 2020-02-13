Pro-choice advocates plan to rally as Santa Rosa County considers pro-life resolution

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pro-choice advocates are expected to gather this morning at the Santa Rosa County Commissioners’ office as county officials consider creating a pro-life resolution. That measure is called the Sanctuary of Life resolution. It states that all human life from the womb to natural death should be protected by local government. If passed, Santa Rosa County would be considered a sanctuary for those who consider themselves pro-life.

According to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa County Democrats, the group is urging all pro-choice advocates to attend this morning’s meeting. It’s set for 9 a.m. at the Tiger Point Community Center in Gulf Breeze.

