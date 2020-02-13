Pro-choice advocates plan to rally as Santa Rosa County considers pro-life resolution

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pro-choice advocates are expected to gather this morning at the Santa Rosa County Commissioners’ office as county officials consider creating a pro-life resolution. That measure is called the Sanctuary of Life resolution. It states that all human life from the womb to natural death should be protected by local government. If passed, Santa Rosa County would be considered a sanctuary for those who consider themselves pro-life.

According to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa County Democrats, the group is urging all pro-choice advocates to attend this morning’s meeting. It’s set for 9 a.m. at the Tiger Point Community Center in Gulf Breeze.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories