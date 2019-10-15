Prize pumpkin tips the scale at over 2,000 lbs.

Half Moon Bay, Calif. (WKRG) A farmer in California claimed the top prize at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off with a gourd that weighs more than 2,000 pounds.

The giant pumpkin tipped the scales at 2,175 lbs., which is five pounds more than the 2018 winner.

“This is my first pumpkin over 2,000 pounds, and I am so excited. I worked so hard,” Leonardo Urena of Napa, Calif. told a local TV station.

The prize pumpkin won Urena a check for $15,225, which he said will go towards his children’s education.