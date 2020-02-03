Prisons, gaming top issues for 2020 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama legislators return to Montgomery this week to take up some big issues. The legislative session starts Tuesday. In some ways, this almost feels like a repeat of last year’s legislative session with the big issues from 2019 coming up again.

According to the Associated Press “A state prison crisis and gambling legislation are expected to be top topics when lawmakers return to Montgomery next week.” The context for both of those issues has changed. There seems to be more urgency for prisons in 2020. Last year the US Department of Justice condemned the state for high levels of inmate violence and death and threatened a federal lawsuit. Last week the state announced a plan to partially close Holman Prison.

On the gaming front, Alabama may take up a lottery again and they have more to consider with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians offering a gaming compact that could be worth millions to state coffers.

