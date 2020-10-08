Principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired

Visitors look at the pictures of Jews who were killed during the Nazi holocaust at the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Memorial museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2. 2005. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” has been rehired.

The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson based on an administrative law judge’s recommendation. He will receive $152,000 in back pay. The board’s only Jewish member, Karen Brill says the action will leave a stain on the district.

Larson was fired last October. The board made it clear it was reluctant to rehire Latson but feared a lawsuit and a costly court battle.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post.)