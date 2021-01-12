New details about McIntosh teen killed in car crash involving on-duty police officer

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — The principal of McIntosh High School says senior Kenya Reed was “a very talented student-athlete who excelled in the classroom as well as on the court and field. Kenya was an outspoken, outgoing leader among her classmates and teammates and her sweet personality and willingness to serve others will truly be missed.” She posted about the teen’s passing on Facebook.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a teenager died in a car crash Sunday evening off I-65 involving an on-duty Chickasaw Police officer.

ALEA says the teen from McIntosh was driving on West Lee Street when they collided with a police officer around 8:00 pm.

No information was released about the condition of the officer or any other passengers in the crash.