Prince Philip recovering from heart procedure

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles ceremony at Windsor castle on July 22, 2020 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.” It said he is expected to remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

