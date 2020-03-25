Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile mayor, Sandy Stimpson, has said he hopes to have 1,000 COVID-19 test kits by the end of this week, and 10,000 tests by April 1st.

This comes a week after the city set up two testing sites, one at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and one at the Grounds in West Mobile, in preparation for when tests are available. The city says it's a proactive measure to help with the anticipated influx of testing.