Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON (AP) – Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.The prince’s Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. It says his wife Camilla has tested negative. The palace says Charles “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

