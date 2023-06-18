PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Prichard Police, the city has seen ten homicides, but five of them are unsolved as of May 2023. Prichard Police, along with family members of victims with unsolved cases are hoping for people who may have information to come forward.

Lieutenant Robert Martin with Prichard Police says the department is getting closer to solving their five unsolved cases, but to speed up the process, he encourages people who see something to say something.

“They don’t want to say nothing because a lot of people don’t like to talk to the police, and we understand that,” said Martin. “But this is not the stuff you see on TV. That’s not snitching. That’s just saying ‘I’m tired of this stuff going on in my community. I’m tired of seeing people getting killed every day senselessly, so I need to open up my mouth and say something.'”

“I feel like a lot of people are in fear because of the violence that’s over there and things are not being taken care of,” said Sharon Thomas who lost her son Demetris Hunter in March.

Prichard Police haven’t made an arrest in Thomas’s son’s case even after releasing surveillance video of when he was killed at the Brother’s Quick Pick on Meaher Avenue.

In the video, you can see several people in the street during a block party that night, but according to Prichard Police, they still don’t have a lead on that case. Thomas says it’s disheartening.

“It just makes me feel as if the community does not want to engage in stopping the violence,” said Thomas. “I feel like security need to be beefed up over there so that we can catch the killers faster.”

And for other mothers like Michelle Foxx whose son, Jaylin, was killed in February still remain with no answers to her son’s case. She still keeps her son’s memory alive by celebrating what would have been his 23rd birthday.

“It is very hard,” said Foxx. “We always celebrated; I did–as his mom. “I always celebrated his birthday. He loved cookies and cream cake, so I bought him a new one that we had in our store.”

As Prichard Police continue to investigate their unsolved homicides, Martin and Thomas hope that encouraging the community to speak out if they see something, an arrest can be made sooner in all unsolved cases.

“Please, just come forward with whatever you know,” pleaded Thomas. “And eventually we will have enough to be able to make that arrest.”

“I know you’re fearful of coming forward, but the thing remains is that this could be your family one day,” explained Martin. “You want somebody to come in and tell what they know, so why can’t you do the same thing?”

If you have any information on the night where Foxx or Hunter were killed, you’re asked to give Prichard Police a call.