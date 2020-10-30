Prichard reports sanitary sewer overflow because of Zeta



Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Works and Sewer reported a sanitary sewer overflow Thursday. The department said the overflow was due to power outages during Hurricane Zeta.

It happened at the intersection of Wood Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The department estimated between 1,000 and 10,000 gallons spilled. The overflow went into a sewer drain and did not reach a body of water.

The Mobile County Health Department advises any who may have come in contact with any standing water in that area to wash their hands and clothes thoroughly.