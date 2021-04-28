Prichard police respond to overnight shooting on Irby St.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) Prichard police responded to an overnight shooting on Irby Street, according to a public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

The shooting was reported at 209 Irby Street at 1:07 a.m.

A second shooting was reported 22 minutes later at 1:29 a.m. at USA Medical Center. Shootings reported at local hospitals on the crime map typically indicate the hospital contacted law enforcement after a gunshot victim sought treatment in the emergency room.

