Prichard police officer arrested and charged with computer tampering, ethics violations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Prichard police officer has been arrested and charged with computer tampering and ethics violations.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log, Andrew Lee was arrested and booked into jail just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

He was released two hours later.

Lee is facing two counts of computer tampering and five counts of ethics violations.

WKRG News 5 has reached out the the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, who made the arrest, for more information on what led up to the charges.

WKRG News 5 is also waiting to hear back from the Prichard Police Department on the status of Lee’s employment.

This is a developing story.