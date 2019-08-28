Prichard Police investigates homicide on Anton Street

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A mystery in Prichard as police investigate a deadly shooting on Anton Street.

A lot of questions right now as police try to connect the dots in this homicide investigation. One woman told News 5’s Amber Grigley she heard the gunshots, just outside her window and she wishes people would put the guns down.

An alarming wake-up call for residents in Ridge Manor.

“It happened right there, where those three cars are,” said Ruthie Mae Johnson.

Johnson said when she heard the shots she ran to her window in fear.

“Scarred, sad,” said Johnson.

Lt. Robert Martin tells me police got a call around two Wednesday morning about a shooting on Anton Street, near Wolf Ridge Road. When they got to the scene, they found a man who appeared to be in his early 20’s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“Every day a shooting going on and stealing,” said Johnson.

Johnson said at this point, residents are fed up with the amount of crime and wish more can be done to ensure their safety.

“I just wish they’ll stop shooting and killing people,” said Johnson.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in this case. If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, you are urged to contact Prichard police.