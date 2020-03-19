Prichard passes resolution to enact emergency plan during COVID-19 crisis

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard passed a resolution to enact an emergency operations plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the state, the city of Prichard wants people to know that they are not forgotten and leaders are doing all that they can to stay ahead of the virus.

With that being said, the city council recommended closure or access limitation to the city hall, the library, and the senior citizens’ facility to minimize exposure of the coronavirus.

They adopted the recommendations governed by the CDC and the federal and state governments suspending all meetings, events, and activities until further notice.

The resolution also states that the city will provide special paid leave of absence to employees for up to ten days for self-quarantine, treatment, and recovery for a positive diagnosis.

And should there be an emergency, the mayor will be able to use up to $20,000 on equipment, goods or any services deemed necessary to deal with this pandemic.

“Things are changing every second, every minute of the day. More information as it comes down so there are things that should happen. So, they provided me the authority as the administrator of the city to implement those things as things change,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

“Fear is greater than the disease. So, fear not. This is America, and this is the City of Prichard and we will be following all of the directions to everything. It’s our responsibility and due diligence to make sure that all of the policies and procedures are taken care of,” said Councilwoman Severia Campbell-Morris.

Every Thursday during the COVID-19 crisis the city will have a food drive for the elderly and those unable to maintain those resources at this time.

“Just to see so many families that are in need, makes me feel like we need to come back every week until this is over with,” said TJ Pettway with the Port City Secondliners.

They also held an open public forum this afternoon with Mobile Health Department so the public could ask questions and gain more knowledge about this virus.

This resolution will be in place for at least 10 days. The council will meet back on April 6th to reevaluate as necessary.

