Prichard murder suspect indicted in suspected revenge killing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard murder suspect was booked back into Mobile Metro Jail early Tuesday morning.

Court records show Laderrick Hopson has been indicted in the death of Rodney Martin. Martin was shot and killed outside the Energize gas station on St. Stephens road in February 2018. Investigators believe it was a revenge killing for a shooting at the same gas station four years ago in which one of Hopson’s relatives was killed.

Hopson was already in prison after a federal conviction. He was sentenced in December to nearly six years for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Hopson is set for an arraignment in the murder case Wednesday afternoon in Mobile County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes