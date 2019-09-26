Prichard murder suspect extradited to Mobile County from New Orleans

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Prichard has been brought to Mobile County from Louisiana. Terrance Martin was arrested in New Orleans on September 19. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

Martin is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old LaToya Jones. Police say the two were in a relationship and Martin shot her in the head.

Jones was a single mother who leaves behind a 15-year-old son. Jones’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

