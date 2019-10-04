Prichard murder-suicide spotlights domestic violence at start of awareness month

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Domestic violence is more common than we think. One in four women and one in seven men have been physically abused by a significant other.

Thursday’s murder-suicide in Prichard put a spotlight on abusive relationships at the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Jasmine Fields was shot by her recent ex-boyfriend Tyvontae Johnson before he committed suicide, according to police.

“When a victim is leaving a relationship that is when they’re at most risk for danger or a homicide or something like that to happen,” said Tonie Ann Torrans, the Executive Director of Penelope House.

In August News 5’s Katarina Luketich spoke with an abuse survivor in George County. Courtney Schouest said she had decided to leave an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. Schouset said when she went to gather her belongings at his trailer, Chase Tanner ambushed her and beat her for hours. She managed to get away. She shared her story in hopes of saving someone else.

“If he tells you he’s going to kill you, he will eventually try,” Schouest said. “Because I didn’t believe it either and I kept going back over and over and over. And he eventually did what everybody told me he was going to do.”

Penelope House offers services to help women and men get out of violent relationships safely. You can call their crisis line 24 hours a day at 251-342-8994. You can also visit Penelope’s Closet at 2907 Old Shell Road, where they have pamphlets about the different kinds of domestic violence.

“If someone wanted to come shopping at Penelope’s Closet, there is a plethora of information that is here,” Torrans said. “Not only that, we have had people who were shopping at the Closet who have used our phone to call the crisis number. So this sometimes is a discreet way that you can reach out for help.”

