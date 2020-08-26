Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, Councilman Lorenzo Martin heading to runoff for Mayor

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — We are one step closer to finding out who will be elected as the next Mayor of Prichard. Tuesday’s municipal election votes sent two candidates into an October runoff between current Mayor Jimmie Gardner and Councilman Lorenzo Martin.

It’s been quite the journey for Mayor Jimmie Gardner. “We’re humble with what has taken place, and we look forward to what’s going to happen in the future,” Gardner said.

And District 1 Councilman Lorenzo Martin in the fight to be elected as Prichard’s next Mayor.

“Let’s set the record straight. That’s been my message starting this morning,” Martin said.

The two have played a major role for many years in this city. Mayor Gardner has tackled many issues as the Mayor of Prichard these last four years. Targeting crime rates, infrastructure improvements, budgets, and enhancing the quality of life for many residents and youth, just to name a few.

“The citizens deserve and expect the work to continue that we’re actually doing,” Gardner said.

Martin has spent eight years as a councilman learning the ins and outs of the city to be able to take Prichard to the next level, like looking to improve the city’s financial standing, revitalization, and creating more opportunities for citizens.

“We have to be transparent in doing so. We still have environmental justice that still needs to be looked at and pursued by the city. The citizens are doing their part, but we have to do ours,” Martin said.

As campaigns continue until Oct. 6, they both tell me that now it’s time to get to work to make sure the city is left in good hands for the next four years.

LATEST STORIES: