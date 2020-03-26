Prichard City Council hosts drive-thru food giveaway

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard’s City Council is teaming up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help those in need. Today at 3pm, food can be picked up at Indian Spring School on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard. You will need to register at Highpoint Park, that begins at 2:30.
