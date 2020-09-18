Prichard CARES hosts food giveaway Friday afternoon

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard CARES project is hosting a food giveaway Friday afternoon. It will begin at 3 pm at the Prichard Coliseum and will run until 5 pm or until the food runs out. Non-perishable food items will be available and you must have an ID to prove that you live in Prichard. It will be a drive-through process to keep the line moving and prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find more information at 251-207-7778 or info@jagroupinc.com.
