Prichard business offers reward in murder of well-known motorcyclist

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been two weeks since a well-known motorcycle enthusiast was shot on McClaughlin Drive. He died three days after he was shot.

Mobile police are still searching for the suspect, who they have identified as Ravon Harris. Now, one Prichard business is putting up a reward to try and help get information.

“We just want to have some closure, get some closure to the family,” said Gabriel Dortch.

Dortch says he was shocked to find out his friend killed a week and a half before Christmas.

“He’s from Prichard, we’ve always been buddies and classmates, he’s always been very well-loved in the community,” said Dortch.

To try and help, Dortch says his gym, Prichard Boxing Academy, is offering a $500 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his friend’s death.

“We just want to bring closure to the family, friends and the community,” said Dortch.

The shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 15. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on McClaughlin Drive around 9 p.m. and found 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died three days later in the hospital.

29-year-old Ravon Harris is wanted for his murder. Police say the shooting happened after Harris and Doolittle got into an argument.

“It’s been over two weeks and still no arrest, that’s what really urged us to take steps to get it done,” said Dortch.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Mobile police.

