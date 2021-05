PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard City Council has voted to adopt the General Fund Budget.

According to city spokesperson TJ Pettway, this is the first time a budget has been passed in the city in three years.

Pettway calls this a “great day for the city and the city’s employees.”

The budget includes a proposed 2.5 percent raise to all merit employees and 5 percent raise to first responders.