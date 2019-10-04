Preview OWA’s ‘Hotel Mitchell’ haunted house

by: Blake Brown

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA’s next big attraction is open and waiting for you in Foley. Hotel Mitchell is a haunted house inside downtown OWA. This is the third year for the attraction.

Hotel Mitchell is open to the public Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 3.

The attraction is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

There are several other attractions on the property this year for the family, including a children’s maze and a fall festival.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit their website here.

