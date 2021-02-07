Pretrial conference set for Monday for Destin businessman accused of child abuse, animal cruelty

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The pretrial conference for Damon Becnel is set for Monday morning, to take place via Zoom.

The charges came after his daughter, the victim, installed a Nest camera in her room without her Becnel’s knowledge, according to investigators. Becnel is seen in this video screaming in his daughter’s face. He even appears to headbutt her and push her to the ground, as she is heard crying. Investigators also say he threatened her dog with a knife.

The 14-year-old’s mother Allison Tringas said her daughter tried to report abuse by her father for years, but no one believed her, and that’s why she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The Florida Department of Children and Families confirms the agency investigated this family in 2018 and 2019, and currently has an open investigation into them as well. This is separate from the criminal charges against Becnel.

George Bergalis, the victim’s maternal grandfather said his side of the family is concerned Becnel’s money and standing in the community will impact the trial.