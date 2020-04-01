President Trump’s allies try to smooth arguments with Michigan’s governor during election year, pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Main Street Family Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all 16 locations in Alabama. Their Mobile location is on Grelot Road near Winn-Dixie. There is also a location in Monroeville. Doctors have limited test kits available and are only testing people who meet a certain criteria:

If you are coming into the clinic for a test, make sure to let the staff know immediately. If you do not have access to a mask, make sure you are given one at the front desk. You can reach the clinic at 251-288-5606.