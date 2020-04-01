President Trump’s allies try to smooth arguments with Michigan’s governor during election year, pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s allies are trying to contain a politically risky election year fight with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he struggles to navigate presidential politics during a global pandemic. Both sides have tried to de-escalate this week. Trump’s supporters in particular sought to downplay tensions that ratcheted up after Trump called the Democratic governor “Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer” and charged she “doesn’t have a clue” how to handle the health crisis. Whitmer has criticized the federal response to the pandemic. The feud comes seven months before voters decide whether to reelect the Republican president. Michigan has emerged as one of a handful of elite presidential battlegrounds that will control Trump’s fate.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories