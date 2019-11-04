President Trump writes to Mel Showers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — A very special piece of mail arrived at the WKRG News 5 studios Monday. Important because the return address was 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, otherwise known as the White House. It was a letter from President Donald Trump, addressed to Mel Showers. The letter, maybe a bit belated but much appreciated, congratulates Mel on his retirement this year. It reads:

“Congratulations on your retirement. Melania and I join your family, friends, and colleagues in commending you on your many years of hard work. Our Nation is strong because of the diligence and perseverance that Americans like you have exemplified throughout their careers. May the years ahead be filled with happiness , good health and well-deserved relaxation.”

Mel retired early this year after 5 decades at WKRG. Accolades and honors poured in from across the country, and now from the highest office in the land. Once again, congratulations Mel!

