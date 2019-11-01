President Trump to visit Mississippi, rally support for Republican gubernatorial candidate

by: The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – President Donald Trump is traveling to Mississippi to try to shore up Republican support ahead of the state’s toughest governor’s race in nearly a generation.

Tuesday’s race features two established politicians competing for the open seat in the conservative Deep South state.

Trump will hold a rally in the northern Mississippi city of Tupelo on Friday evening to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.

Reeves’ Democratic opponent, Jim Hood is serving his fourth term as attorney general and has been elected by wide margins in his previous races. He’s currently the only Democrat to hold statewide office.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear in the state on Monday.

Hood has not invited national Democratic figures to Mississippi.

