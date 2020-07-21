President Trump scheduled to resume regular public presence involving federal coronavirus response

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is set to once again take center stage in the federal government’s coronavirus response. That’s after a White House debate over how best to deploy its greatest and most volatile asset – him – played out in public amid the president’s faltering poll numbers. One week after a campaign shake-up, Trump advisers have stressed the urgency of the president adopting a disciplined public agenda in an effort to turn around his lagging performance against Democratic rival Joe Biden. Now, after a three-month hiatus from daily briefings, Trump is set to resume a regular public presence, starting Tuesday, as confirmed coronavirus cases spike nationwide.
