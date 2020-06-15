President Trump expected to host rally in Mobile, offer support for Tuberville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, President Trump is planning on hosting a rally in Mobile next month to gather support for Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville is battling with former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions for the Republican nomination. The runoff election is set for July 14th. According to Mobile City Spokesman George Talbot, the Trump Administration has not yet contacted the city to make arrangements.

President Trump has endorsed Tuberville for the candidacy. You can read more about Tuberville and Sessions here.

