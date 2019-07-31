President Trump criticizes Delta for buying Mobile-built planes, mayor responds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – President Trump is criticizing Delta Airlines for buying planes made in Mobile, labeling them as not American. NBC news reports the president recently met with the heads of major U.S. airlines. He reportedly scolded Delta  for spending billions to buy planes from what he characterized as “European” Airbus. Airbus is one of the largest employers on the Alabama Gulf Coast

Mayor Sandy Stimpson replied on Twitter, “Made in Mobile = Made in America!”

Airbus’ mobile facility recently delivered its 50th A-320 to Delta and the company has ordered dozens of the smaller A-220 aircraft. The 220-line will also soon be assembled at a new assembly line at the airbus’ facility at the Brookley Aeroplex.

