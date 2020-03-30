President Trump claims GM isn’t moving fast enough to produce ventilators

DETROIT (AP) – President Donald Trump on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act after claiming that GM wasn’t moving fast enough to make much-needed ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet experts on managing factory production say GM is already making an extraordinary effort for a company that normally isn’t in the business of building ventilators. GM expects to produce the machines at a rate of 10,000 per month starting in mid-April. The company is working with Ventec Life Systems and both say the Defense Production Act of 1950 doesn’t change what they’re doing because they’re already moving as fast as they can.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump declares COVID-19 pandemic major disaster in Alabama
- Here’s how graduating and retired nurses can help fight COVID-19 in Texas
- Retirement community gathers to sing ‘God Bless America’ while practicing social distancing
- New York man refuses to let son back in house after spring break trip amid coronavirus outbreak
- Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications