President-elect Biden to announce national security team

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to formally announce his national security team to the nation. Those being introduced during a Tuesday afternoon event are among Obama administration alumni whose roles in the upcoming administration signal Biden’s shift away from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies. The picks include former Secretary of State John Kerry to take the lead on combating climate change. Outside the realm of national security and foreign policy, Biden is expected to choose former Fed chair Janet Yellen as the first woman to serve as treasury secretary.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawsuit filed against three DHS caseworkers after death of 8-year-old special needs child
- Looking for the new Xbox or PlayStation 5? These sites will alert you when they’re back in stock
- Shots fired at Mobile home, children inside
- NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football
- 318,000 Alabamians voted absentee in 2020 election