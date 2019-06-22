Preservationists try to save old arsenal, Searcy hospital site

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Preservationists are trying to save a more than 200-year-old site in southwest Alabama that was once both a military installation and a hospital.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has recognized the Mount Vernon Arsenal and Searcy Hospital as one of the nation’s most endangered places.

Officials are trying to develop a plan and raise money to save the area, which is located north of Mobile.

The arsenal was established in the early 1800s, and many of those buildings remain. Apache leaders including Geronimo were interred there in the late 1800s.

The facility became a mental hospital for African Americans in 1900s when Alabama was racially segregated by law. It was integrated decades later and closed in 2012.

About 40 buildings remain at the site, but many are deteriorating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes