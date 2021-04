BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A large prescribed burn is happening Monday afternoon in north Baldwin County. Close to 500 acres are part of the scheduled burn.

Drivers along I-65 near exit 37 in Baldwin County will notice a lot of smoke in the area. The burn is taking place off of Pine Treat Road, north of Bay Minette. Viewers tell WKRG News 5 the smoke is thick across all lanes of traffic.