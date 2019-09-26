Prepping your daughter for her first visit to the gynecologist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it. The OB/GYN exam room isn’t always the most comfortable place. Especially for a young teen just embarking on her journey with puberty.

But there are ways to make her first visit to the gynecologist as easy as possible.

Doctor Adriana Hewes with USA Health says establishing comfort off the bat is key.

“As soon as a young girl walks in my room and I start talking, I can tell they are not interested in being here at all,” she said. “So I automatically say ‘Hey I’m just here to talk to you, as long as you’re not having any issues down here at all, I won’t make you take your pants off,’ And automatically they kind of laugh a little bit and kind of let loose.”

She recommends girls start their visits between the ages of 13 and 15. While Dr. Hewes acknowledges it may take girls a few visits to really open up, she emphasizes – it’s important for them to talk to her about what’s going on with them physically. That means discussing things like irregular menstrual cycles, sexual activity, and anything that just doesn’t feel right.

“Once they start their periods, when they’re irregular, when they’re heavy, they don’t know what’s normal,” she said. “And outside of their periods, anything that looks abnormal to them as far as odor changes, color changes, that’s something we would need to discuss.”

Typically, mom is the one who has this conversation. But for any fathers who need to have the talk with their daughters, below is a video of advice Dr. Hewes has for you.