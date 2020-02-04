Preemptive petition hopes to keep the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Will the Senior Bowl stay at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, or will it find another place to call home? The possibility of the move has one grassroots group on a mission to keep the Senior Bowl where it’s been since 1951.

Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy told News 5 he cannot comment on the petition, or a possible move, because both are things he said the Senior Bowl knows nothing about.

Mobile County Public Schools System District 4 Board Member Robert Battles Sr. created the petition. It reads “The Senior Bowl Manager cites the violence of last August 2019, at the LeFlore/Williamson High School football game, as part of the reason for the move.” Battles said MCPSS and police have worked hard to ensure the safety of fans after the mass shooting.

Speaking of the metal detectors installed in the days after the shooting, Battles said, “The Senior Bowl used them during the Senior Bowl. They had no problem over there.”

Although the petition was launched very recently, it is already gaining signatures. Reverend Bobby Brown grew up in the Maysville community. He said, “It’s tradition, we can walk, as a little kid before we could even go and play in that stadium, I could walk to Ladd Stadium.”

History is one of the main reasons why Reverend Brown signed the petition. The other reason, the economic impact the game brings to people living nearby. He said, “In a deprived community, economically deprived community, a couple of hundred dollars for a family means a lot, and if you take those kind of things away, what are you doing?”

At this point, the Senior Bowl has not announced any official move, or even said that it is considering a move. Battles hopes to get 10,000 signatures by March 10.

You can sign up online by CLICKING HERE for the Change.org petition, or CLICKING HERE for the Facebook group.

