UPDATE: Man captured after several hit and runs in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is on scene were a man wanted for a hit and run in Gulf Breeze was captured on D Street and Cervantes after police say he rammed an officer’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect led police on a chase over 3-mile bridge when Pensacola police joined in. Supervisors called off the chase. Police say the suspect was involved in two more hit and runs in Pensacola.

Police were able to find him at a store on A Street and Cervantes when he hit an officer’s vehicle and a privacy fence. Officers then fired shots in the man’s car, but he kept going where he crashed at D Street and Cervantes.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A Street through D Street on Cervantes is blocked off as police continue to investigate.

Police previously reported the suspect had fire shots after officers. Mike Wood with the Pensacola Police Department says no shots were fired at police.

