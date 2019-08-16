PPD says warning of shooting at Gallery Night not credible

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department officials say they have found no evidence to consider a warning circulating social media of a potential shooting at Gallery Night a credible threat.

The warning circulated on social media quickly Thursday night, stating: “a heads up for anyone planning to attend Seville/Gallery Night tonight or this weekend: Strive’s intern just contacted me letting me know that some of the college students/high school students have gotten a text saying that a man wants to shoot up Seville tonight. even if it is a sick (expletive) hoax, it is a serious threat given the current climate. be safe. if you arm yourself or defend yourself, be SMART about it.”

PPD public information officer Mike Wood told News 5 the police department has looked into the threat. Wood couldn’t say how police have investigated the rumors, but said Pensacola residents shouldn’t worry.

“We’ve had several people notify us today about that are circulating online,” Wood said. “We’ve looked into them and we haven’t found anything credible.”

PPD has several officers patrolling during Gallery Night, a downtown Pensacola event. There will both uniformed and plainclothes officers at Gallery Night tonight as usual, Wood said.