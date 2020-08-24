PPD: Man arrested for attempted murder after firing gun at woman, child

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he fired a gun at a car with a woman and her child inside.

Warren Quinterral Graham, 22, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and felony criminal mischief.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Pensacola Police responded to an unknown area after 6-10 shots were fired. Officers found multiple 9mm shell casings.

A woman says Graham was shooting at her after the two got into an argument. She said she put her child in the car then she left with both the child and her boyfriend in her car. As she was pulling off, she said she heard gunshots and one hit her vehicle. Once she got away from the scene, her boyfriend asked to be let out because he did “not want to get involved,” according to the arrest report.

Graham was inside his house when police arrived and a gun was found inside a book bag behind a washing machine, according to PPD.

Another person reported two of his tires were shot during the incident. No one was injured.

