Powerboat races to return to Orange Beach in April

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Race World Offshore has announced its 2020 Super Series race schedule, and it includes a stop in Orange Beach.
The Orange Beach race will take place April 17, 18 and 19.
“Many have been patiently waiting for us to announce our 2020 schedule. Well, it’s here! We are so thrilled about some new race locations this year and we cannot wait to see you there,” Race World Offshore wrote in a press release.
Other race dates include:
- Atlanta Lake Lanier, GA – June 12,13,14 (Pending)
- Dunkirk, NY – July 10, 11, 12*
- Clearwater, FL – September 25, 26, 27
- Key West, FL – November 8-15