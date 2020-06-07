POWER OUTAGES: Baldwin County homes without power

(WKRG) – The following is a live blog of power outages reported along the Gulf Coast as Cristobal tracks towards landfall.
7:30 a.m. – The Riviera Utilities outage map shows 712 meters are affected in a power outage in Foley.
8:00 a.m. – Baldwin EMC reports 1,057 meters are affected in the Orange Beach area, along Perdido Beach Boulevard.
