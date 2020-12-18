Power outages reported along Highway 98 in Spanish Fort, Daphne

UPDATE (8:18 am) — Riviera Utilities say the issue stems from a transformer issue. Crews are making repairs.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Power outages with Riviera Utilities has been reported along Highway 98 in Spanish Fort and Daphne this morning. It’s not clear what caused the outages. You can find the outage map here.
