Power outages reported along Highway 98 in Spanish Fort, Daphne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal officials say two people from Tennessee have been charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old boy who was found at a Goodwill store in Mississippi. Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Jeremy Fitzgerald and 29-year-old Turliscea Turner, both of Memphis, were charged in a federal criminal complaint. The complaint alleges that Fitzgerald left the child’s mother in Nashville and demanded money from the boy's aunt for his return. The release said Fitzgerald and Turner drove with the child to Southaven, Mississippi, and left the child at a Goodwill store. Fitzgerald and Turner were found in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Monday.

