Power outages affect Mobile County Public School plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System will make a decision Sunday about whether virtual learning will continue Monday. Several schools do not have power, and many families don’t have power in their homes.

The last information WKRG received about phasing back to in-person learning is that special needs students will go back to school Monday, and that other student schedules will be pushed back a week. Look for information to come out Sunday if that changes.

Here is the full Facebook Post:

Dear MCPSS families: Several of our schools still do not have power, and we are aware that many of your homes do not have power as well. We have seen power trucks out in full force and we are optimistic that power in many places will be restored over the weekend. We wanted to let you know that we will make a call on Sunday about our plans for remote learning on Monday. Please stay tuned to our social media sites and to local media for updates. We will send out an email to our families and employees on Sunday. Thank you. Mobile County Public Schools

