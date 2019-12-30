Power companies say more poles damaged during traffic accidents in 2019 than usual

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Years Eve is Tuesday and law local enforcement are prepping for more drivers on the road.

With more drivers comes more traffic accidents.

“Sometimes poles are going to be damaged by vehicles, but we certainly want people to be as safe as possible, to be attentive and to certainly keep safe driving in mind all of the time,” said Beth Thomas with Alabama Power Company.

News 5 took a look at traffic accidents involving power poles across Mobile and Baldwin Counties in 2019.

In 2019, a total of 240 power poles were either damaged or removed following a crash in Mobile County. That number in 2018 was only 225.

In Baldwin County, only eight power poles were damaged due to a traffic accident. That number is only for Baldwin EMC power poles. Baldwin EMC says that number is high compared to recent years.

Police in Baldwin County say they will have increased patrols during the holidays. They recommend using driving services, such as Uber, as an alternative if you’re planning to have a drink.

“Drinking and driving is a contributing factor to traffic fatalities and we want to eliminate traffic fatalities where at all possible,” said Summerdale Police Sgt. John Gleaton.

