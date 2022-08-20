MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It certainly has been anything but quiet in the tropics over the past few weeks. Fortunately, none of the current systems we are watching pose a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four continues to make its way closer to the northeastern coast of Mexico and the southeastern coast of Texas. It remains a disorganized system, but it could still bring some isolated flash flooding to portions of southern Texas. That system is not a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

A new tropical wave just off of the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. It is a disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms and is very far away, but it is something that we will be keeping our eyes on.