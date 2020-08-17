Postal Service workers share their concerns involving upcoming elections

(AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is expected to play a central role in this year’s presidential elections, but a series of cost-cutting policies at the agency has some staffers worried. One said it feels like the agency is being sabotaged as day-old mail piles up in warehouses. Another wondered why mail processing machines were being decommissioned as the Postal Service prepares to handle an unprecedented surge of ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Others are suspicious of efforts by the Trump administration to thwart additional funding for the agency. The result is growing concern about its ability to deliver mail-in ballots.

