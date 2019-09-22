Possible road rage incident on Airport caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible road rage incident in West Mobile was caught on camera Sunday afternoon.

Cell phone video shows a man wielding a bat pointing it towards a person inside of a truck at Airport and Schillinger. You can see the driver of the truck point pepper spray out of the driver window towards the man with the bat.

The video was shared to Mobile Traffic’s Facebook page.

Why can't we just all get along?Unsure what occurred before this, but the Tundra driver did well. Don't provoke, but… Posted by Mobile Traffic on Sunday, September 22, 2019

The original post states they are trying to find the driver of the Tundra truck to give them the video. We have reached out to the person who posted the original video, and are waiting to hear back.

We have reached out to Mobile police to see if a police report has been filed.