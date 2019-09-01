Possible plane crash in Foley

Breaking News
by: WKRG Staff

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police are investigating a possible plane crash.

The plane landed in a field off of County Road 20, just west of Highway 59 near Cornerstone Lodge, Sunday afternoon.

Foley Public Information Officer Thurston Bullock said there were four occupants on the plane, and they were able to walk away from the site of the crash. It is unknown what type of plane it was.

Police are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. News 5 will provide more information when it becomes available.

